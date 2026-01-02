Telangana assembly to resume today, key bills to be tabled in house

The Telangana Assembly reconvened today, January 2nd, following a three-day recess, with expectations of a lively session. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's government plans to introduce five significant bills during the meeting.

Notably, the Chief Minister himself will present four of these bills, which include the Fourth Amendment Bill for Municipalities, the GHMC Amendment Bill, and the Telangana Private Universities Amendment Bill-2025.

Additionally, Minister Ponnam Prabhakar will introduce the Motor Vehicles Taxation Amendment Bill, and notifications related to Motor Vehicles Taxation will be submitted to the house.

A short-duration discussion regarding the renaming of the employment guarantee scheme is also slated for today’s proceedings.