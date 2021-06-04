Telangana: Auto Durgammastands as an inspiration to all

A woman who has proven that anything is possible for women if they think it can be achieved. The woman, who became an auto driver and took on family responsibilities, has been pursuing the same profession for 20 years. She did not lose courage even when after her husband passed away and did not despair of not having a job. The woman's name is Auto Durgamma who is popular in her local area.

Durgamma, who lives in Mudiraj Colony, Bhagyalata Area, Hyderabad, has been driving an auto for almost 22 years. The sudden demise of her husband made all the responsibilities fall on her. Thus, she didn't hesitate to turn into an auto driver for her family's survival!

Durgamma, who lost her husband many years back, became an auto driver on the advice of her younger brother. She bought auto in finance and first gave it on rent for drivers. But after she didn't get the right response from them, she turned into the driver and stepped into the driving field.

With this, Durgamma has been running the auto for 22 years. Currently, she runs a daily auto between Hayatnagar and Nayapul.

No matter how many attempts she has made for employment since her husband fell ill, she has had bitter experiences. Auto Durgamma is proud to say that how she became a driver. She raised her children and also got them married and still she is continuing her auto driving. However, locals say that Durgamma went ahead with courage, ignoring all the comments. But as it is all known Covid-19 pandemic made Government impose a lockdown, she is facing difficulties due to the lockdown and is seeking help from the government.