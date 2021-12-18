Telangana: Bandi Sanjay demands free reevaluation of inter answer sheets

"The state government's fault has led to the failure of the inter first year students, forcing them to end their lives," said BJP state chief Bandi Sanjay, demanding the government to provide reevaluation of answer sheets at free of cost.

He said that it is heart-wrenching to see the students committing suicides and asked the students not to spoil their future by resorting to the extreme step. Sanjay added that the government has failed to provide basic needs for the online classes during the pandemic. "The failure of the students from villages is the proof for the government's failure," Sanjay added.

He also questioned as to how many lives of students would the government take due to its negligence. He also asked the government to bear the responsibility of the students' failure and their suicides and also demanded justice to the students who failed the exams else warned of protests across the state.