Live
- I-T raids sign of Congress tsunami in Telangana: Revanth Reddy
- Kurnool: Centre gave Rs 300 crore to develop Kurnool IIITDM says Union Minister Devusinh Jesingbhai Chauhan
- Gold rates in Delhi today slashes, check the rates on November 9, 2023
- Nitish apologises for birth control remarks after backlash
- India’s economy will be in top 3 in my 3rd term: Modi
- Anantapur: Two held for possessing gun
- Chittoor: Development of GD Nellore unprecedented says Dy CM K Narayana Swamy
- Why Pak will back SL today
- Tirupati: Give priority to provide uninterrupted power supply says SPDCL CMD K Santhosha Rao
- Mahammadapyram: Workshop on drinking water management held
Just In
Telangana ‘betrayers’ backing BJP, Cong, charges Harish
Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao alleged in Gajwel on Wednesday that all Telangana betrayers like Pawan Kalyan and Y S Sharmila ‘are coming...
Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao alleged in Gajwel on Wednesday that all Telangana betrayers like Pawan Kalyan and Y S Sharmila ‘are coming together and supporting the BJP and Congress’ respectively’.
Speaking after inspecting Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s helipad site when he files two sets of nominations in Gajwel on Thursday, Rao likened KCR to AK-47. ‘When we have AK-47 DKs and PKs won’t work’, he quipped.
He said the CM would proceed to Kamareddy to file nomination there. There would be a public meeting in Gajwel on November 28. The minister asserted that people of Gajwel were waiting keenly to vote for KCR ‘to repay their debt to him for developing the town, ‘as they never dreamt’, besides Telangana’.
Rao said Gajwel has leapt in development by three-four decades and that it would develop in the industrial sector.