Telangana ‘betrayers’ backing BJP, Cong, charges Harish

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao alleged in Gajwel on Wednesday that all Telangana betrayers like Pawan Kalyan and Y S Sharmila ‘are coming together and supporting the BJP and Congress’ respectively’.

Speaking after inspecting Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s helipad site when he files two sets of nominations in Gajwel on Thursday, Rao likened KCR to AK-47. ‘When we have AK-47 DKs and PKs won’t work’, he quipped.

He said the CM would proceed to Kamareddy to file nomination there. There would be a public meeting in Gajwel on November 28. The minister asserted that people of Gajwel were waiting keenly to vote for KCR ‘to repay their debt to him for developing the town, ‘as they never dreamt’, besides Telangana’.

Rao said Gajwel has leapt in development by three-four decades and that it would develop in the industrial sector.

