Telangana Bhavan gives a deserted look

Hyderabad: The BRS party office, Telangana Bhavan gave a deserted look on Sunday with the party activists staying away after the poor performance in the elections.

The Telangana Bhavan which used to be buzzing with the party activists went silent on Sunday. There were a few supporters in the morning but soon after the trends in which the party was lagging, the workers started leaving the party.

The party’s minority leader Inayat Ali Baqri said that the Congress party misguided the people of Telangana in the name of a guarantee card. The Congress has successfully deceived the people of Telangana. Within one year or after the Parliament elections, people will realise that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's schemes were good and that Congress played tricks. The BRS leader said that the minority leaders also committed mistakes by not taking the schemes to the people. A few leaders came to the office when the BRS working President KT Rama Rao came to address the press conference.