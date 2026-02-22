Telangana BJP chief slams Congress, asks to prove MLA's wrong in Kamareddy issue

BJP Telangana chief Ramchandra Rao has challenged Congress leaders to prove their MLA wrong over the Banswada and Kamareddy issues. He warned that action will be taken against MLA Mahender Reddy if he is found at fault. Speaking to media at his Tarnaka residence on Sunday, following his house arrest, Rao stated he had consulted the party high command. He cautioned that if Congress continues to act arbitrarily while in power, they will face consequences. Rao also clarified that his party’s MLA has no links to the Shishu Mandir land dispute.

Rao further alleged that hundreds of Congress workers attempted to besiege their MLA’s camp office, and that party ranks tried to prevent this. He accused local MIM and Congress leaders of conspiring to attack BJP MLA Venkata Ramana Reddy together. Rao expressed anger over being placed under house arrest and said he has been in regular contact with Union Ministers Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay. He criticised police comments claiming lack of permission, accusing them of acting as pawns for the Congress-led government. Rao declared that Kamareddy would be under BJP control today, regardless of circumstances.

In another development, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay condemned what he described as a lawless regime in the state. He questioned the purpose of attacks if authorities are challenged and warned that the state is experiencing a form of emergency. Sanjay responded to Rao’s house arrest, alleging that the MIM and Congress parties are jointly fostering chaos in Telangana.