Maoist Leader Devji surrenders in Telangana, DGP briefs media

Tippiri Tirupati Elias Devi, the undeclared secretary of the Maoist Central Committee, surrendered to Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) Shivdhar Reddy on Tuesday. Several other Maoist leaders, including Bade Chokka Rao, Malla Rajireddy, and Noone Narasimha Reddy, also handed themselves in. The DGP announced the details during a press conference.

Addressing the media, Shivdhar Reddy stated, “Over the past two years, a total of 591 Maoists, including four Central Committee Members, 16 State Executive Members, 26 division committee secretaries, 85 Area Committee Members, and 60 party members, have come into the mainstream of public life. Currently, 11 individuals born and raised in Telangana remain in hiding, some of whom are in talks with us and are expected to surrender soon.”

He added that many Maoists are leaving their hideouts following the call by Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on the occasion of police martyrs’ remembrance. The DGP assured that those who have surrendered will receive the rewards and rehabilitation benefits announced by the state government.

He also commended the efforts of Special Intelligence IG Sumati and her team, as well as Intelligence Director Vijayakumar, for their crucial role in facilitating the Maoists’ surrender.