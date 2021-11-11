Telangana BJP seeks EC's nod for Bandi Sanjay Kumar's yatra

Hyderabad: With the model code of conduct in place in the State for the Council elections under the Local Body quota, the Telangana BJP leaders have requested the Election Commission to permit the 'Praja Sangram Yatra' of party chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar slated to start from November 21.

This was announced by the padayatra committee head Manohar Reddy on Wednesday in a preparatory meeting for the final leg of the yatra from November 21 to January 10.

The yatra would be taken up for 10-12 km a day. Its leaders would ensure that the yatra is for three days in each Assembly constituency. Addressing the meeting, national BJP general secretary Tarun Chug said the yatra would create history and help the party in coming to power in the State.

"Great personalities like Shankaracharya, Mahatma Gandhi have remained in history with their nationwide yatras. The yatra, taken up by Bandi Sanjay is to end the corrupt, autocratic, family rule by CM KCR, will also become historic."

"The first leg of the yatra gave a shock to the CM and sent a message to people that BJP was the alternative to TRS in Telangana," said Chug, adding if the party leaders go as per plan, there would be better results.