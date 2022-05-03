Telangana BJP spokesperson Krishna Sagar takes dig at TRS govt. over drugs issue

BJP is shocked at the number of cocaine seizures occasionally occurring in Hyderabad and contrabands being seized on their way into Telangana State.



Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on May 1st has made two cocaine seizures at the Hyderabad International Airport, in a late-night operation seizing 8 kgs of cocaine worth Rs.80 crores.

Both Chief Minister KCR and his son Minister KTR constantly highlight the rise of Telangana under their watch. A multi-crore advertising national campaign is ongoing in electronic media with the title of 'Telangana - The rise of Phoenix'.

BJP strongly believes the title should be changed to 'Telangana - The rise of Alcohol and Drugs', under KCR's 8 years of misgovernance.

TRS state government is proactively pursuing the rise of alcohol consumption, as a drive to increase its revenues. Indiscriminate permissions have been given to lakhs of liquor shops and bars across the state, aiding and abetting alcohol addiction at all socio-economic levels, especially at bottom of the pyramid.

Millions of lower and middle-class families are distraught with men and women getting addicted to alcohol. Many families across the state are collapsing with social, health, economic and marital distress.

Millions of young people right from high school age are getting hooked on alcohol, weed, and illicit drugs. High-grade, synthetic drugs like Cocaine are easily accessible and are in huge demand in the nightlife of Hyderabad. Seizures by national agencies like DRI, Customs, and NCB validate our accusation that the Hyderabad drug market is rising to be number one in the entire country.

CM KCR and Minister KTR are liable to explain why their government is doing nothing to arrest this dangerous trend for years?

BJP demands CM KCR of a status update on many drug investigation episodes by the state machinery, which made media noise for a few days but has not led to any substantial trial and prosecution of users, peddlers, and large drug syndicates so far.

BJP questions the sincerity and credibility of the TRS government is not being responsible for this social and community menace, which it is unleashing with zero accountability.

This criminal neglect and invisible enforcement of anti-drug laws in Telangana certainly raise strong suspicion, that some powerful people in the government are in connivance with this multi-crore illicit drug trade.