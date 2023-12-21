Telangana BJP unit plans to arrange special trains from State to Ayodhya

Hyderabad: The dream of crores of Hindus, Ayodhya Ram Mandir idol installation will take place in January. Many devotees will come to witness this ceremony. In this order, BJP intends to run special trains from Telangana to Ayodhya. There are reports that one train will be run from each Lok Sabha constituency.

BJP is looking to send one train from each constituency for the inauguration of the Ram Temple at its own expense. There are chances of taking a decision soon. State BJP is working for this. The schedule in this regard will be finalized soon. It seems that they are planning to arrange a special train from the state to Ayodhya after January 22.