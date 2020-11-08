Telangana BJP welcomes Centre reforms drive

Hyderabad: BJP Telangana State, Chief Spokesperson, K Krishna Saagar Rao said that his party welcomes Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reform drive for scaling up 'ease of doing business' in India through easing guidelines for IT, ITES and BPO industry.

"The new economy technology companies are now empowered, to reduce costs and increase efficiencies through permanent remote working system for their employees," he added. He said that India is at an inflection point, in reference to new economy industry reforms. With PM Modi's progressive reforms in the IT sector, India can emerge as a global hub for IT & ITES.

These powerful reforms can also increase high-value employment for youth in first-tier & second-tier cities across India. BJP is proud of its national government's path-breaking reforms in all critical sectors to enable speedy economic growth in India.