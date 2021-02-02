Telangana: Black Magic Incidents Reported In The Outskirts Of Suryapet Town

In Suryapeta district, Black Magic pujas are causing a great stir. In many places near the district centre, people are afraid as there are signs of black magic worship with rice flour and turmeric marks near many houses and main areas. As the result, people in the area are afraid to step out at night.

At the junctions of the suburbs of Sriram Nagar, Balaji Nagar and Krishna Nagar in the town of Suryapeta, unidentified persons are seen performing pooja's at night when there is no traffic. Kshudra Pujas, which were confined to a few areas in recent times, was witnessed by people in front of a house in Balajinagar. The landmarks looked like they had sprinkled with flour and turmeric.

Those living in the house are left stunned by the incident. According to the sources, a boy from their home had a love affair with a girl. But the fight between the couple made them stay away. And even CCTV cameras recorded some girls wandering around the area on a Scooty the following night. The victim lodged a complaint and the police registered a case and started their investigation. But the question arises whether did the Black Magic incident really happen? There are also suspicions that he may have acted like this to make a threat. However, the locals say that it is scary to wander outside from a few days and nights with these amulets.