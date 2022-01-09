Telangana: Booster dose vaccination to begin from tomorrow across the state

  • Menu
Highlights

The booster dose vaccination process will start from Monday across the state of Telangana. The Department of Medical Health has already announced that those with chronic illnesses over the age of 60, including healthcare and frontline workers, are eligible for the booster dose. However, only those who have completed 9 months after taking the second dose are eligible to receive the vaccine.

The Department of Health made it clear that no registration was required for the booster dose and can book a slot for a booster dose based on previous registration for the vaccine, or go directly to the vaccination centre and take vaccine.

Information that arrangements have already been made to launch Booster dose from Monday morning. Meanwhile, the state has reported 2206 new cases on Saturday.

