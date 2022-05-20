Telangana boxer wins gold at World Championships

Turkey: Nikhat Zareen beat Thailand's Jutamas Jitpong in the 52kg final in Istanbul on Thursday to become the fifth Indian boxer to win a gold medal at Women's World Championships.



Nikhat won 5-0 against Tokyo Olympics quarterfinalist Jitpong in the summit clash.

Before Nikhat, six-time champion Mary Kom (2002, 2005, 2006, 2008, 2010 and 2018) Sarita Devi (2006), Jenny RL (2006) and Lekha KC (2006) are the other pugilists who have won the world title. India finished its campaign in Istanbul with one gold and two bronze medals (Manisha Moun in 57kg and Parveen Hooda in 63kg). Nikhat, Manisha and Parveen will receive their medals on Friday.

Overall, India has won ten gold, eight silver and 21 bronze medals across all editions of World Championship. Nikhat had made a fine start to her campaign with a comprehensive 5-0 victory over Mexican Fatima Herrera in the first round.

She followed it up with another 5-0 win over Mongolian Lutsaikhan Altantsetseg in the pre-quarterfinal. The boxer from Telangana secured India's first medal by getting the better of English boxer Charley Davison 5-0 in the quarterfinal before defeating Brazilian Caroline de Almieda by the same scoreline in the semifinal. A 12-member Indian contingent was sent to participate in the competition and while the medal haul has decreased by one, an Indian has been crowned world champion after four years, Mary Kom had last won the gold in the 48kg in the 2018 edition.