Telangana Budget bunch of lies decked up with beautiful words: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said that the Budget presented on Monday has more literature shade than giving information to people as to what the government has done and wants to do for State's development and welfare of people." The Budget is full of self-praise and accusations of others with its eyes set mainly to criticise the Centre. It looks like the Budget is presented primarily to criticise the Centre," he added.

Reddy said a bunch of lies bedecked with beautiful words were spoken in the State Assembly in the name of Budget.

He criticised the BRS for cheating people with its numerical gymnastics in the Budget. However, people of Telangana could comprehend the false propaganda and self-interest-ridden rhetoric of the ruling party."

The State government might have explained why it could not spend funds allocated in the Budget. Why it is not fully implementing the Dalit Bandhu, double bedroom houses and its failures should have been explained during the Budget presentation.

The Budget has more literary touches with less information and conveys only the message of one family. The Budget speech is presented by repeating the same things which the Finance Minister had presented last year. He also took strong exception to Rs 1,000 crore for branding and propagation of the Kalawakuntlay family. Reddy said Minister KT Rama Rao has been making baseless allegations in frustration of fearing that he might not have an opportunity to occupy the CM's chair.

Reacting to the State High Court's decision to confirm a single bench judgment to hand over the poachgate of BRS MLAs in the farmhouse case, he welcomed the verdict. He stressed that people should know facts and the evidence so far gathered should be shared with the CBI for conducting an impartial probe.