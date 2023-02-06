Telangana budget will reach expectations of people: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Monday said that the budget will be as per the expectations of people of the state.

The finance minister had prayers at Sri Venkateshwara Swamy at Jubilee Hills. Talking to reporters, Harish Rao said that the budget would have balance between welfare and development. Telangana state has been matching towards progress inspite of a raw deal from the Centre, he alleged.





He said though not a single rupee was coming from Centre the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was taking forward the stat with the only aim of development.





While Harish Rao will be presenting the budget in the Assembly, the Legislative Affairs Minister V Prashanth Reddy would present the budget in the council at 10.30 am.