Telangana Cabinet Expansion: Azharuddin Set to Join as Minister

The Revanth Reddy government is gearing up to expand the Telangana Cabinet, with the swearing-in scheduled for 11 am on Friday.

In a significant development, senior Congress leader and former cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin is expected to be inducted into the cabinet. Reports suggest that he may take on the roles of Minister for Home and Minority Affairs. This expansion comes in line with directives from the All India Congress Committee (AICC) as the government seeks to bolster its administration.