  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Telangana Cabinet Expansion: Azharuddin Set to Join as Minister

Telangana Cabinet Expansion: Azharuddin Set to Join as Minister
x
Highlights

The Revanth Reddy government is gearing up to expand the Telangana Cabinet, with the swearing-in scheduled for 11 am on Friday. In a significant...

The Revanth Reddy government is gearing up to expand the Telangana Cabinet, with the swearing-in scheduled for 11 am on Friday.

In a significant development, senior Congress leader and former cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin is expected to be inducted into the cabinet. Reports suggest that he may take on the roles of Minister for Home and Minority Affairs. This expansion comes in line with directives from the All India Congress Committee (AICC) as the government seeks to bolster its administration.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick