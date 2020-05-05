Telangana cabinet meeting begins, likely to extend lockdown and open liquor stores

Telangana Lockdown: Telangana cabinet meeting to discuss issues like lockdown, state finances, and coronavirus outbreak measures has started at the Pragati Bhavan chaired by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. The Cabinet will discuss, in particular, the corona control measures and the extension of the lockdown. Along with the opening of liquor stores in Green Zones, the Cabinet is looking at increasing the prices of liquor as well.

On the other hand, the government is planning to extend the lockdown in Greater Hyderabad till late this year as the number of corona positive cases in the state is on the rise.

The lockdown is also expected to be extended in Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Medchal and Vikarabad. After a lengthy discussion with the Cabinet, Chief Minister KCR will speak at a media conference. With the opening of liquor stores in neighbouring states and several states across the country.

The State has recorded 1085 coronavirus positive cases so far with 585 recovered cases and 29 facilities. Despite the fall in number of cases, there is alarming situation in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation premises as the most number of cases were reported.