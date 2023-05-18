Live
Telangana cabinet to meet today at 3 PM, to take crucial decisions
The Telangana cabinet meeting under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will be held for the first time in the new Secretariat at 3 pm on Thursday. The officials along with ministers will participate in this meeting.
On this occasion, there will be a discussion on the celebration of state formation day along with decisions on several key issues.
It is known that it has been decided to organise Telangana formation day for 21 days from June 2. CM KCR has already made it clear that the development of the state should be explained to the people.
