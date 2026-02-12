Cancer awareness seminar held at Krishna University

Krishna University (Machilipatnam): Krishna University Vice-Chancellor Prof K Ramji stated that adopting healthy food habits can significantly reduce the risk of cancer. He was speaking at a cancer awareness seminar organised on Wednesday under the auspices of NSS Units 1, 2, and 3 of Krishna University Arts and Science College, in collaboration with Manipal Hospital. Addressing the gathering, he emphasised that the increasing consumption of junk food, fast food, and online-ordered food items has contributed to health risks, as many such products contain carcinogenic substances.

Rector Prof MV Basaveswara Rao remarked that cancer can be effectively treated if detected in its early stages, underscoring the importance of timely diagnosis. Registrar Prof N Usha advised that preventive measures and regular health check-ups are the best strategies to avoid the disease.

The programme was presided over by NSS Coordinator Dr M Sravani. NSS Programme Officers Dr Salma and Dr Sesha Reddy, along with students, actively participated in the seminar.