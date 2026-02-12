Saisree wins six gold medals in powerlifting

Vijayawada: Surapaneni Saisree, Senior Office Assistant at Dr NTR University of Health Sciences here achieved a remarkable feat by securing six Gold Medals in the 63 kg women’s category at the 2nd Krishna & NTR District Powerlifting Championship.

The championship was held on February 8 at Gudivada in Krishna district where Saisree showcased exceptional strength and determination across multiple events.

She competed in both unequipped and equipped categories of Powerlifting, Bench Press, and Deadlift, emerging victorious in all and bringing laurels to the University.

Her outstanding performance has been widely appreciated within the university community. Vice-Chancellor Dr P Chandrasekhar congratulated Saisree on her impressive accomplishment and commended her dedication and hard work.

University officials and staff members expressed pride in her achievement, stating that her success serves as an inspiration to

colleagues and students alike.