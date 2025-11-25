Telangana cabinet to meet today, to address various issues

The Telangana Cabinet is set to convene today at 11 am for crucial discussions on a range of urgent matters, particularly concerning the power sector. Key issues on the agenda include the establishment of a new distribution company (discom) within the state, the financial status of power companies, and the rising debts and losses exacerbated by significantly increased prices of Singareni coal.

Additionally, the Cabinet will review proposals for the rapid expansion of the underground power cable system in Greater Hyderabad and discuss plans for new thermal power plants to cater to future demand.

The meeting is also expected to evaluate the implementation of the energy policy, power purchase agreements, and long-term strategies to ensure the state’s power needs are met. Government sources indicate that the agenda will also encompass arrangements for an upcoming global summit, local body elections, and final decisions regarding reservations.

Today’s meeting could prove pivotal in establishing a foundation for significant decisions impacting state administration.