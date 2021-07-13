Telangana cabinet to meet today, to take a call on job announcements

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will chair a meeting with the ministers today and decided on the fulfillment of jobs in the state. The meeting will take place at Pragathi Bhavan at 2 pm.



The CM is also set to discuss about the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the state. Disccusions related to agriculture, Palle and Pattana Pragathi programmes are also likely to take up in the meeting.

It is already known that the government announced to fulfil 50,000 jobs in the state and all the arrangements pertaining to the job recruitment has been taken up. Officials have already prepared a report on the vacant job posts in the departments concerned. The CM will take a call on the announcements of the jobs in the state after cabinet approval and announce the notifications in a phased manner.