Telangana: Class 10 Telugu paper leaked on WhatsApp

Hyderabad: Even as the SIT has intensified its probe and questioned the chairman of TSPSC Janardhan Reddy on Monday in the leakage of question papers of various group examinations, another incident of question paper leak was reported on the day one of class ten examination in a school in Tandur of Vikarabad district.

The photos of a class 10 Telugu question paper went viral on WhatsApp shortly after the examination began in the Tandur town. Additional SP Murali said Bandeppa, a science teacher at the school, shared the tenth class paper in a media group via WhatsApp at 9.37 am. All the students were already in the exam hall by the time. Those in the group saw the message at 11 O'clock.

This incident sparked off rumours of postponement of Tuesday's exam. But the School Education Department clarified that Tuesday's class 10 examinations have not been postponed. Students and parents need not worry. All the exams will be conducted as per schedule from Tuesday till April 13.

Reacting to the incident, District Collector Narayan Reddy said, "Four persons Shivakumar, Gopal, Bandeppa and Sammappa have been suspended. Criminal case has been registered against Bandeppa and Sammappa. Shivakumar has been removed from being an invigilator."

On a complaint by the District Education Officer, the police booked a case and arrested the invigilator, a science teacher. Tandur CI Rajendra Reddy is investigating the case. Speaking to the media, the police said there were many allegations against Bandeppa in the past.

It is alleged that he took Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000 from students to favour the students. This incident has left the students and parents wondering as to how the invigilator was allowed to carry his mobile phone inside the examination hall while the board had announced that no cell phones even by invigilators would be allowed to be taken into the examination halls. Venkata Sainath, joint secretary, Hyderabad Schools Parents' Association, demanded that strong action should be taken against the accused.