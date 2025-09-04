Telangana CM assures flood relief amid devastation

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has promised comprehensive support for victims of this year's catastrophic floods, described as the worst in a century. During a visit to Kamareddy district, CM Reddy commended local MLA Madan Mohan for his commitment to assisting those affected, stating that true leadership is demonstrated in times of crisis.

The Chief Minister inspected areas severely impacted by heavy rainfall, including fields covered in sand and the condition of a bridge in Lingampet. He instructed officials to devise plans for both repairing the bridge and considering the feasibility of a bridge cum check dam.

Addressing the media, CM Reddy acknowledged the extensive damage to minor and major irrigation projects but noted that the Pocharam project withstood the floods and provided some relief. He assured residents that special funds would be allocated to remove sand intrusions from fields and that compensation for crop damage would be forthcoming. "We will take responsibility for resolving all these issues," he emphasised, directing officials to carry out thorough assessments of flood damage.

Reddy also addressed the need to support affected communities, including farmers, students, and workers from various industries. He confirmed that books will be distributed to students whose studies have been disrupted and that assistance would be provided to beedi and other workers who have suffered losses due to the floods.

In his address, the Chief Minister expressed gratitude that there had been no reported loss of life, crediting the diligence of officials and local leaders for their timely responses during the crisis. He reiterated the government's commitment to finding lasting solutions for the affected areas.