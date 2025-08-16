Live
Telangana CM issues orders for rain preparedness amid weather forecast
In response to the Meteorological Department's prediction of moderate to heavy rainfall across several districts in Telangana, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has directed top officials to take immediate action to ensure public safety.
During a recent meeting, the Chief Minister emphasised the importance of readiness, instructing that relief teams be stationed in districts anticipated to be most severely affected. He called for the pre-deployment of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams in vulnerable areas.
Authorities were urged to remain vigilant in districts at risk of overflowing streams, with the Chief Minister advising that families residing in low-lying regions should be relocated to relief camps. Additionally, he mandated that officials routinely monitor the status of reservoirs to manage potential flooding.
As the state braces for the impending rains, the Chief Minister's proactive measures aim to safeguard residents and mitigate any adverse effects from the severe weather conditions.