Telangana CM KCR inaugurates District Police Office in Kamareddy

Kamareddy: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday, formally inaugurated the Kamareddy District Police Office at 5:46 pm with the traditional rituals. Later, the SP Chamber was inaugurated by Telangana Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy by cutting the ribbon. Chief Minister KCR formally congratulated District SP Shweta Reddy for the new work place.

On either side of her stood the Chief Minister, Assembly Speaker, Deputy Chief Minister Mahmood Ali, Whip Gampagovarthan, MP, MLAs, DGP Mahender Reddy and started the work of the new office. The Chief Minister then received a police salute. The Chief Minister reached the district headquarters by helicopter at 5.30 pm where he received a warm welcome.



The Chief Minister formally completed the inaugural function at the SP office for about thirty minutes and soon after that left for the opening of the Integrated District Office Building. CM KCR then inaugurated the Integrated District Office Building. R&B was conducted in atraditional way under the auspices of Legislative Affairs Minister Prashant Reddy. Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy cut the ribbon. Collector Sarathtook the blessings from the Chief Minister and started the official works.