Telangana: CM KCR releases Rs 500 crore for Dalit Bandhu scheme in Huzurabad

The government of Telangana has released another Rs 500 crore for the Dalit Bandhu project in Huzurabad. The government has already issued orders on the release of funds. The government, which had already released Rs 500 crore in the first installment, has now released another Rs 500 crore. Thousands of crores were allotted to the entire Dalit community in Huzurabad. The government is ready to release another Rs 1,000 crore in a week.



The Telangana government has started the implementation of Dalit Bandhu seriously and CM KCR has already started this program in Huzurabad. Under this scheme, the government will give ten lakhs directly to each beneficiary to set up self-employment. The CM said the scheme would be implemented to make even those far from the productive sector partners in the state's economic development.



He said that the support has been growing exponentially since the day the scheme was announced. The Dalit Bandhu Scheme will be implemented across the state and for all eligible Dalits. The government is ready to spend up to 80,000 crore, said the Chief Minister.



The chief minister said that Dalit Bandhu would leave an example for the whole country. The CM hoped that it would become a scheme to liberate all Dalits in the country from economic and social discrimination.