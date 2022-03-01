Telangana CM KCR visits Delhi, unlikely to meet Kejriwal
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao who had come to Delhi to hold consultations with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and retired IAS officers is unlikely to meet Kejriwal.
According to AAP spokesperson Kejriwal is not in Delhi and would be back after a week. He is also unwilling to comment if they will join the proposed anti BJP front or not.
