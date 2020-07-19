Telangana CM KCR will decide on OGH facelift soon: Eatala Rajender

Hyderbad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will take a call on makeover of Osmania General Hospital as he is getting several representations to this effect, Health Minister Eatala Rajender said on Saturday. He felt nobody has the right to risk lives of poor people in the name of heritage in this high-tech age. Eatala made these remarks after a review with superintendents of all State tertiary hospitals in Hyderabad.



He told the hospital chiefs to immediately appoint staff if there is crunch and services are being affected. He wanted them to work as a team and extend best services to people in Covid pandemic.

Earlier, Eatala held a review meeting with drug manufacturers and distributors. He wanted them to curb black marketing of essential medicines and ensure stocks are kept available in each medical shop in the State.

He wanted anti-viral drugs and steroids being used in corona to be supplied adequately to hospitals. The Chief Minister also spoke to Hetero pharma owners to ensure medicines availability in Telangana, Eatala said.

The Health Minister said that corona tests are now being conducted at sub-centre levels in districts and those testing positive are taken to PHCs for medication and guidance. Those requiring doctors' supervision will be admitted in hospitals while others will be prescribed home isolation, the Minister said.