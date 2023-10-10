Telangana CM KCR's wife visits Tirumala, offers prayers to deity

Telangana Chief Minister KCR's wife, Shobha, visited Tirumala temple and had a darshan of Lord Venkateswara. She participated in the Archana Seva and received blessings from the temple priests.

The officials of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) presented her with a picture map of Lord Venkateswara. Shobha stayed in Tirumala overnight after her visit.

In terms of the crowd at Tirumala, it is reported to be normal. Devotees are waiting in five compartments for the darshan of Lord Venkateswara. The general darshan (Sarvadarshan) takes approximately 8 hours, while the special darshan has a waiting time of around 3 hours.

On Monday, a total of 68,828 devotees visited Lord Venkateswara, and the Hundi (donation box) revenue amounted to 3.53 crores. Additionally, 28,768 devotees offered hair.