Telangana CM Revanth Reddy announces plans for new International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy announced plans for the construction of a new international cricket stadium on the outskirts of Hyderabad, specifically in Begarikancha. This announcement was made during a session of the state Assembly, coinciding with the foundation-laying ceremony for the Young India Skills University.

In his address, the Chief Minister revealed that preliminary discussions have already occurred with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) regarding the proposed stadium. "The state government is committed to promoting sports, and we will soon unveil a comprehensive sports policy," he stated, indicating that the government is currently reviewing the sports policies of Haryana for inspiration.

Faithful to its commitment to sports development, the Telangana government allocated ₹321 crore for sports initiatives in the state budget for the fiscal year 2024-25. Reddy expressed a particular focus on enhancing sports infrastructure, noting a decline in activity at existing stadiums in Yousufguda, Gachibowli, and Saroornagar. He also highlighted that the LB Stadium has been increasingly used for political events rather than sports.

Additionally, the state cabinet has decided to allocate 600 square yards of housing plots to notable sportspersons, including shooter Esha Singh, two-time world boxing champion Nikhat Zareen, and international cricketer Mohammed Siraj. The cabinet also resolved to offer Group-1 jobs to Zareen and Siraj as a gesture of encouragement for their contributions to sports.

While Siraj does not possess the formal educational qualification required for a Group-1 job—having completed only his intermediate education—the cabinet granted an exemption in recognition of his sporting achievements. This decision allows Siraj the opportunity for direct entry into high-ranking positions, such as Deputy Superintendent of Police, should he choose to join the police force.

The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of sports and infrastructure development in the state, encouraging opposition parties to contribute suggestions for promoting sporting activities. The new sports policy is anticipated to be announced in the upcoming Assembly session.