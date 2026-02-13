Telangana CM Revanth Reddy confidence on Congress victory in municipal elections

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is actively monitoring the results of the recent municipal elections from Delhi. He has been reviewing the outcome periodically, having already reported to the high command that the Congress would secure a victory in the polls.

Revanth met with Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and KC Venugopal yesterday to provide a detailed report on the results. He is currently in Delhi for the third consecutive day.

In a media chat yesterday, Revanth made confident remarks, asserting that he will hold the Chief Minister’s position for the next ten and a half years, stating, “No one can touch me.” His comments reflect his strong confidence in the party’s victory in ensuring results of municipal elections.