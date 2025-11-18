Telangana CM Revanth Reddy emphasises on economic growth and urban development

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has declared that India is the fastest-growing economy globally, announcing ambitious plans to transform the nation into a $30 trillion economy by 2047 in line with the Vikasith Bharat 2047 vision outlined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During a regional meeting of Urban Development Ministers held in Hyderabad, Reddy urged Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to expedite permissions for various development projects aimed at enhancing the infrastructure of Hyderabad.

Reddy expressed the need for prompt approvals for several initiatives, including the expansion of the Metro, construction of a regional ring road, the diversion of Godavari water, and the cleaning of the Musi River. He announced plans to introduce 3,000 electric buses to Hyderabad by next year and revealed the upcoming release of the Telangana Rising-2047 Vision Document on December 9. The Chief Minister outlined goals for Telangana to become a one trillion-dollar economy by 2034, aspiring for a further transition to a three trillion-dollar economy by 2047. He projected that Telangana will contribute 10 percent to the national economy.

As part of the broader urban development strategy, Reddy highlighted the initiative to create Bharat Future City alongside plans for a dry port in the state. He noted that Telangana's competition is not merely with other Indian cities but with global metropolises like Singapore, Tokyo, and New York, underscoring the necessity for central government collaboration.

In a significant development in the education sector, Dr. BR Ambedkar Open University (BRAOU), in the presence of Chief Minister Reddy, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Commonwealth of Learning (COL) to establish an Integrated Digital Education Academy. This initiative aims to elevate Ambedkar Open University into a leading digital institution, enhancing the quality of teaching, learning, and research through technology.

Reddy reinforced his government's commitment to systemic changes and raising educational standards in Telangana. He assured COL President Peter Scott of the government's dedication to strengthening state universities and transforming Ambedkar Open University into a knowledge hub. The meeting also saw participation from government advisor K. Keshav Rao, Ambedkar Open University Vice Chancellor Ghanta Chakrapani, CM Special Secretary Ajith Reddy, and other senior officials.