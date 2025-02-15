Telangana CM Revanth Reddy in Delhi, to discuss on cabinet expansion with high command

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is currently in New Delhi to meet with key leaders of the All India Congress Committee (AICC), including party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi. The primary focus of these discussions will be the caste census survey report recently conducted in Telangana, which CM Reddy plans to submit to the AICC high command.

In addition to delivering the census findings, CM Reddy is expected to engage in talks regarding the expansion of the state cabinet. He intends to provide a comprehensive report on the performance of the current ministers, which could pave the way for potential changes within his administration. Speculation is rife about the possible expulsion of several cabinet members, alongside discussions about new appointments, particularly for those leaders who transitioned to Congress from other political parties.

Reddy's agenda will also include meetings with various Union ministers to address matters regarding pending funds and development programs essential for Telangana, especially with the state budget meetings approaching in March. This visit underscores the CM's proactive approach in addressing both state and national-level concerns, as he seeks to strengthen the Congress party's position in Telangana.