Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Inspects Cheonggyecheon River in Seoul for Musi Riverfront Development

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, accompanied by ministers including Duddilla Sridhar Babu and a delegation of officials, recently inspected the Cheonggyecheon River, a prominent waterway in the heart of Seoul. The visit aimed to gather insights for the development of Hyderabad's Musi Riverfront, leveraging the successful transformation of Cheonggyecheon into a world-class waterfront.

During the inspection, Chief Minister Reddy closely examined the rejuvenation efforts that have turned the once polluted 11-kilometer stretch of Cheonggyecheon into a stunning urban attraction, drawing approximately 19 million tourists annually. Since its restoration in 2005, the river has become a benchmark for urban riverfront development, showcasing innovative beautification techniques and sustainable practices.



Reflecting on the visit, Reddy expressed enthusiasm about the potential for similar enhancements to the Musi River, stating that the transformation of Cheonggyecheon has sparked numerous ideas for revitalizing Hyderabad’s waterfront. The Chief Minister’s observations will play a crucial role in the planning and execution of projects aimed at enhancing the ecological and aesthetic value of the Musi River, promising to improve the quality of life for residents and attract tourism to the region.