Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Launches Sitarama Lift Project, Dedicates it to People

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy officially dedicated the ambitious Sitarama Lift Project to the people. The highlight of the event was the activation of Pump House-2 of the Sitarama Uttiputa Scheme at Pusugudem, located in the Mulakalapalli mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

During the inauguration, the Chief Minister released water into the Rajiv Canal, marking a vital step forward in the project, which aims to improve access to water for agricultural and domestic use in the region.

The event saw the participation of key dignitaries, including Ministers Uttam Kumar Reddy, Tummala Nageswara Rao, Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari, and various public representatives, all of whom expressed their support for the initiative.

The Sitarama Lift Project is expected to significantly enhance the irrigation capacity in the area, ultimately supporting local farmers and boosting agricultural productivity.





Delete Edit



