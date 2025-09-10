Live
- Desperate attempt: Gurukul students jump off compound wall in protest
- State delegation visits Renesas Corpn in Japan
- Commissioner hails collective efforts of all depts in Chaviti celebrations
- Sought conscience votes for our V-P candidate: DKS
- Additional EO lauds the services of veggie donors
- Namma Yatri ties up with Truecaller
- Atchanna accuses YSRCP govt of deceiving farmers
- St Ann’s College receives special honour from JNTU-K
- 73-year-old duped of over Rs 30 lakh in ‘digital arrest’ scam
- Ready to host transparent evaluation of EVM-VVPAT: Priyank Kharge
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy meets union minister Rajnath Singh, seeks defence lands
Highlights
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's visit to Delhi has seen him meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to discuss transferring 98.20 acres of Defence land to the Telangana government.
Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's visit to Delhi has seen him meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to discuss transferring 98.20 acres of Defence land to the Telangana government.
This land is intended for the Gandhi Sarovar project, which is set to feature the 'Gandhi Circle of Unity' near the confluence of the Musi and EC rivers.
During the meeting, Reddy emphasised that the Gandhi Sarovar project would serve as a symbol of national unity and embody Gandhian values.
Next Story