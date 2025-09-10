  • Menu
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy meets union minister Rajnath Singh, seeks defence lands
Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's visit to Delhi has seen him meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to discuss transferring 98.20 acres of Defence land to the Telangana government.

This land is intended for the Gandhi Sarovar project, which is set to feature the 'Gandhi Circle of Unity' near the confluence of the Musi and EC rivers.

During the meeting, Reddy emphasised that the Gandhi Sarovar project would serve as a symbol of national unity and embody Gandhian values.

