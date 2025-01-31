Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Reaffirms Commitment to Quality Education for the Underprivileged

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy reiterated his government’s unwavering commitment to providing quality education to underprivileged students. He emphasized that government schools, colleges, and universities must uphold their dignity and prestige, urging teachers and staff to contribute to their development.

Speaking at the 150th-anniversary celebrations of Mogiligidda Government High School in Farooqnagar, Ranga Reddy district, the Chief Minister assured that the state government would extend complete support in delivering quality education.

Highlighting the historical significance of Mogiligidda school, he noted that it had produced eminent figures such as Telangana’s first Chief Minister Burgula Ramakrishna Rao, former Chief Minister Marri Chenna Reddy, socialist leader and former Uttar Pradesh Governor Satyanarayana Reddy, and Professor Haragopal. He expressed confidence that the school would continue to nurture great leaders in the future.

Revanth Reddy called it a privilege to visit the historic institution and announced a financial package of ₹10 crore for the construction of a new school building, a library, and an Advanced Technology Center (ATC). Additionally, he sanctioned funds for essential infrastructure in Mogiligidda village, including CC roads, a minority community hall, and improved facilities at the junior college.

The event saw the participation of several dignitaries, including MLCs Patnam Mahender Reddy and Prof. Kodandaram, local MLA Veerlapalli Shankar, and Prof. Haragopal, along with other community representatives.