Telangana CM Revanth Reddy wishes all the best to DSC candidates

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy wishes all the best to DSC candidates
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy extended his best wishes to all the candidates appearing for the DSC exams from today till 5th August. The DSC exams are a...

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy extended his best wishes to all the candidates appearing for the DSC exams from today till 5th August. The DSC exams are a crucial step for individuals looking to pursue a career in teaching and shape the future citizens of India.

Revanth Reddy highlighted the importance of the DSC exams, particularly in the current times where the need for dedicated and passionate teachers is more important than ever.



He expressed his hope that the dreams of the candidates would come true through these exams and that they would ultimately be able to contribute to the sacred profession of teaching.

