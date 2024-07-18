Live
- Flipkart GOAT Sale: Blaupunkt Unveils Exclusive Premium Monsoon Deals
- No takers for 18 lakh jobs in BFSI space
- WhatsApp Update: WhatsApp to add a new status update interface for Android users
- Sanofi healthcare set to invest Rs 3,600 cr in Hyd GCC by 2030
- YS Jagan to arrive in Tadepalli Today
- Lakhs of devotees witness ‘Suna Besha’
- One dies in reactor blast at Atchutapuram SEZ
- Flexible work arrangements- Meeting the needs of modern employees
- Thousands attend Rottela Panduga on first day
- Cheruvula Parirakshana Vedika to fight for protection of water bodies
Just In
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy wishes all the best to DSC candidates
Highlights
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy extended his best wishes to all the candidates appearing for the DSC exams from today till 5th August. The DSC exams are a...
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy extended his best wishes to all the candidates appearing for the DSC exams from today till 5th August. The DSC exams are a crucial step for individuals looking to pursue a career in teaching and shape the future citizens of India.
Revanth Reddy highlighted the importance of the DSC exams, particularly in the current times where the need for dedicated and passionate teachers is more important than ever.
He expressed his hope that the dreams of the candidates would come true through these exams and that they would ultimately be able to contribute to the sacred profession of teaching.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS