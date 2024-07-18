Telangana CM Revanth Reddy wishes all the best to DSC candidates

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy extended his best wishes to all the candidates appearing for the DSC exams from today till 5th August. The DSC exams are a crucial step for individuals looking to pursue a career in teaching and shape the future citizens of India.

Revanth Reddy highlighted the importance of the DSC exams, particularly in the current times where the need for dedicated and passionate teachers is more important than ever.





నేటి నుండి ఆగస్టు 5 వరకు జరిగే…

డీఎస్సీ పరీక్షలకు హాజరవుతోన్న అభ్యర్థులకు నా శుభాకాంక్షలు.



2012 తర్వాత మళ్లీ ఇన్నాళ్లకు జరుగుతోన్న…

ఈ డీఎస్సీ ద్వారా మీ కలలు ఫలించాలని…

భావి భారత పౌరులను తీర్చిదిద్దే…

పవిత్రమైన ఉపాధ్యాయ వృత్తిలోకి…

రావాలన్న మీ ఆకాంక్ష నెరవేరాలని…… — Revanth Reddy (@revanth_anumula) July 18, 2024





He expressed his hope that the dreams of the candidates would come true through these exams and that they would ultimately be able to contribute to the sacred profession of teaching.