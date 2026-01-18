Telangana CM Revanth Reddy's to visit Khammam and Medaram

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is set to embark on a two-day tour of the combined Khammam and Warangal districts this Sunday and Monday.

On Sunday, Revanth Reddy's schedule begins with a departure from Begumpet Airport at 10:45 AM, heading to Edulapuram in Khammam. At midday, he will lay the foundation stone for various development projects in Edulapuram Municipality before addressing a public meeting.

At 2:00 PM, the Chief Minister is expected to dine at the residence of Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, where he will take a short rest. Later, at 3:00 PM, he will participate in a meeting with the CPI party.

Revanth Reddy will then travel by helicopter to Medaram, departing at 4:00 PM and arriving by 4:30 PM, where he will receive a guard of honour from local police. Following this, he will attend a Telangana cabinet meeting at the Haritha Hotel. Afterward, the Chief Minister plans to personally inspect development works at Jampanna Vagu, the Police Command Centre, Y-Junction, and a local monument, before enjoying cultural performances in the area.

The Chief Minister will spend the night in Medaram and will commence his activities on Monday morning with the inauguration of development works between 6:30 AM and 7:30 AM. He is scheduled to depart for Hyderabad at 7:40 AM, arriving in the city by 9:45 AM at Shamshabad Airport, from where he will leave for Davos. A contingent of ministers and senior officials will accompany him on this trip.