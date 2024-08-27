Telangana CM to Appoint New University Staff Soon

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy announced that new vice-chancellors will be appointed for all universities within the next 15-20 days. The state will also soon fill teaching and non-teaching positions, including those for assistant professors and professors.

The announcement came during an event at the Dr. BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat on August 26. The event was held to distribute Rs 1 lakh each to civil service aspirants who passed the UPSC prelims under the 'Rajiv Gandhi Civils Abhaya Hastham' scheme.

Criticism of Previous Government

CM Revanth Reddy criticised the previous BRS government for neglecting universities and the education sector, which led to students having to turn to private education. He explained that distributing cheques at the secretariat was meant to show that the government is open to listening to people's concerns.

Plans for New University

He also shared plans for the Young India Skills University. This year, 2,000 students will start their education at a temporary campus, and next year, 20,000 students will be admitted for various programs.

Response to Exam Protests

Addressing protests from job seekers who want exams postponed, Revanth Reddy urged them to continue preparing for the exams. He criticised those inciting the protests and assured students that the government is willing to listen and act on genuine concerns, as shown by their decision to postpone the Group II exams.

Out of 172 applicants for the 'Rajiv Gandhi Civils Abhaya Hastham' scheme, 135 received cheques worth Rs 1 lakh each.