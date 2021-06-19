Telangana CMO Bags Top Position On Twitter 

The Telangana Chief Minister's Office (CMO) continues to reach out to the people through social media platforms. According to statistics compiled between April 1, 2020 and March 31, 2021, the KCR office ranks first in the country in terms of the number of followers on the Twitter account (in terms of followers per thousand population). The Telangana CMO Twitter account, which crossed the million (ten lakh) milestone last year in terms of followers, currently has 11.61 lakh followers. For every 3.5 crore people in the state, 33.18 people are following the Telangana CMVO Twitter account.

Haryana CMO (31.58 people per thousand population) is in second place, followed by Maharashtra CMO (24.9 people per thousand population), Odisha CMO (21.49 people per thousand population) and Madhya Pradesh CMO (20.88 people per thousand population).



On another popular social media platform, Facebook, Telangana CMO continues to be the third most followed CMO on the list. Rajasthan CMO account, which ranks first on Facebook, has 26.81 lakh followers (38.83 per thousand population) while Telangana Chief Minister's Office account has 8.43 lakh followers (24.1 per thousand population).



Details of Cabinet meetings, reviews of government activities and visits chaired by CM KCR will be shared on social media from time to time through the Digital Media Wing CMO account. The festival wishes and condolences messages are shared through social media.



KCR has issued directives through social media platform on several topics such as corona lockdown decisions, treatment for victims, Covid-19 kits, distribution of medicines. Digital Media Wing officials say that CMOs are spreading information faster through social media accounts compared to print and electronic media. With re-tweets and sharing reaching thousands of people in a matter of moments, CMO is focusing on managing social media accounts.



Since March last year, due to the corona lockdown and other regulations, CM KCR has been unable to move around much among the people. In this context people, government departments, those who come with investments, those who are interested in government services, information are mostly following CMO social media accounts. In 2020-2021, Chief KCR, IT Industry Minister, K. Taraka Rama Rao had social media accounts for 20 crore hits. For information on government activities, and seeking resolution of various issues, people reach out to KTR through the Twitter page.



Chief Minister KCR's fame is making more people visit social media accounts for knowing government decisions and schemes. We have recently launched an Instagram account in addition to the existing ones on Twitter and Facebook. We also bring CMO activities to the public from time to time, even through YouTube. Social media accounts of government departments are also gaining popularity. The Covid-19 portal, created by the digital media wing in April last year to convey Covid-19 information to the people of the state, has received 13 crore hits so far.