Telangana: Commercial wing told to focus on targets

Rajendranagar: Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar called upon the officials of the Commercial Taxes department to focus on revenue drive and rededicate themselves to the task of revenue realisation during the next 45 days to achieve the desired targets.

Addressing the officials at a meeting held at Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University at Rajendranagar on Sunday, he said that 460 teams with 1,376 personnel have been constituted throughout the state in this regard.

The department has been reorganised twice by creating two additional divisions, 18 circles and 161 new posts. Terming the Commercial Tax staff as builders of the state, he expressed satisfaction on what the department has achieved over the last four years. He exhorted the officials to work as a team and achieve the desired targets with persuasion and motivation.

Commissioner (Commercial Tax) Neetu Kumari Prasad and other senior officials of the department were present.