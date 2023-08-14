Telangana Congress leader Shot off "strong letter" to Sonia Gandhi

The Telangana Congress is gearing up to intensify the election related activities. While the party senior leaders engrossed in series of meetings with AICC leaders and party state Incharge Manik Rao Thakre, some party leaders are making efforts to meet top leadership in New Delhi.

Congress senior leader Addanki Dayakar created a political hulchul by writing a letter to party leader Sonia Gandhi. He requested Sonia Gandhi to allocate party tickets to those who are loyal to the party and not shift their loyalty after the elections.

He also pleaded with the party leadership to ensure a massive campaign on the promise of waiver of Rs 2 lakh loans taken by the farmers and also create confidence among unemployed youth that Congress will alone provide employment opportunities to them if they voted Congress in the upcoming Assembly elections.

The families of the martyrs should also be take care off , Dayakar said that BRS and BJP were targeting Congress and the party leadership should revolt against and expose the secret alliance between the two parties. Eom