Telangana Congress observes PV Narasimha Rao's birth anniversary

Telangana Congress leaders paid tributes to former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao on his birth anniversary today. Leaders visited PV Ghat and paid flower tributes . Several Congress senior leaders remembered the services of veteran Congress leaders to the country

Dr Ravi Mallu Sr VP, TPCC & Harkara Venugopal Rao, Vice-President, TPCC paid rich tributes to late Honourable former prime minister Shri PV Narasimha Rao at Rajghat, Delhi in connection with his birthday.