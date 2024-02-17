  • Menu
Telangana Congress presents white paper on irrigation dept. in assembly

The Congress Government in Telangana has presented a white paper in the Assembly regarding the irrigation sector. Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy released...

The Congress Government in Telangana has presented a white paper in the Assembly regarding the irrigation sector. Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy released the white paper on the irrigation department at the beginning of the meeting on Saturday morning. During his speech, the minister highlighted concerns about the Medigadda project and shared a brief video in the Assembly illustrating the situation of the projects.

Minister Uttam emphasized that the discussions are going on with the National Dam Safety Authority regarding the Medigadda, Annaram, and Sundilla projects and presented NDSA report to the House. Minister Uttam pointed out the lack of post-project inspections and emphasized that accountability measures based on the CAG Report will be implemented.

