Telangana Congress to hold discussions with high command to decide on pending seats
The Congress party will hold final discussions on the selection of candidates for the pending 19 assembly seats on Monday. The leaders will meet the AICC Secretary KC Venugopal band discuss on what to do in these highly competitive positions along with the alliance with the Left. TPCC leaders left for Delhi on Sunday for this meeting.
The final list is likely to be released on Monday night or Tuesday after the meeting with the party leadership in the war room of the AICC office.
The second phase of the Congress-led Vijayabheri Yatra in Telangana will be halted today and will resume tomorrow. Priyanka Gandhi is scheduled to participate in the bus yatra in Nagarjunasagar and Kolhapur. She will also address the Palamuru Prajabheri public meeting in Kolhapur while Rahul Gandhi will join the yatra on November 1 and 2.