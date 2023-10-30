  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Telangana Congress to hold discussions with high command to decide on pending seats

Telangana Congress to hold discussions with high command to decide on pending seats
x
Highlights

The Congress party will hold final discussions on the selection of candidates for the pending 19 assembly seats on Monday. The leaders will meet the...

The Congress party will hold final discussions on the selection of candidates for the pending 19 assembly seats on Monday. The leaders will meet the AICC Secretary KC Venugopal band discuss on what to do in these highly competitive positions along with the alliance with the Left. TPCC leaders left for Delhi on Sunday for this meeting.

The final list is likely to be released on Monday night or Tuesday after the meeting with the party leadership in the war room of the AICC office.

The second phase of the Congress-led Vijayabheri Yatra in Telangana will be halted today and will resume tomorrow. Priyanka Gandhi is scheduled to participate in the bus yatra in Nagarjunasagar and Kolhapur. She will also address the Palamuru Prajabheri public meeting in Kolhapur while Rahul Gandhi will join the yatra on November 1 and 2.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X