Telangana Coronavirus cases tally goes past 90,000 mark 

Hyderabad: Telangana reported 1,863 new Covid cases and 10 deaths till 8 pm on August 14, according to the daily bulletin of the Health department. The total case count crossed 90k to at 90,259 cases.

GHMC reported 394 among the fresh cases with Medchal-Malkajgiri accounting for 175, Ranga Reddy 131, Karimnagar 104, Warangal Urban 101, Sircilla 90, Sangareddy 81 cases. With 1912 cured patients on a single day, the recovered figure rose to 66,196.

The total number of active cases stood at 23,379 while 16,221 people are under home or institutional isolation. Also, 21,239 tests were conducted on August 14 pushing the total tests figure to 7.32 lakh. With August 15 being Independence Day the number of tests in a single day is going to fall down considerably.