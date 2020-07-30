Telangana: Coronavirus-infected tenant denied entry into house in Jagtial

A man who was infected with coronavirus was denied entry into the house by his landlord here at Metpally of Jagtial district. Getting into details, the man, after testing positive for the virus was shifted to his house to be under home isolation. However, the landlord denied his entry into the house.

The landlord said that he will not allow him into the house as there are 12 families living in the locality. The patient and the ambulance staff waited for more than hour expecting the owner might change his mind. With no response from the landlord, the ambulance staff shifted the patient to the hospital where the latter was admitted.

In another incident in Mahabubabad, two policemen who tested positive for the virus were forced to stay in hillocks. While one of them refused to go home as the virus could infect their small children and another was denied entry into his rented house by the landlord. Sarangapani and Krishna were among 20 police constables who tested positive. The doctors advised them to stay in home isolation.

On learning the constables' plight, district superintendent of police shifted one to the government hospital and other was put in home isolation after the landlord allowed him into the house on the SP's request.